Australian shares poised to inch up, NZ ticks higher

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, likely driven by miners on strength in iron ore prices, while investors await U.S. inflation data due later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 30.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.4% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading marginally higher at 0917 GMT.

(Reporting by Neha Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

