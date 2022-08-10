Australian shares poised to gain at open; NZ rises

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Thursday, tracking a strong finish on Wall Street after data showed U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July, while firm crude prices may lift local energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 42.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.5% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2227 GMT.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler)

