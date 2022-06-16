Australian shares poised to fall; NZ slumps

June 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's biggest rate hike in over two decades fanned fears of a recession.

The local share price index futures fell 2.1%, a 266.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.6% to 10,481.81 points in early trade.

