Australian shares plunge over 5% on inflation, China COVID worries

Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Australian shares fell more than 5% on Tuesday and were headed for their worst session in over two years, as worries over rising inflation and fresh COVID-19 cases in China sparked a rout in global equities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell as much as 5.3%, posting its biggest intraday percentage drop since March 2020 and extending losses to a third session.

Stocks and government bonds plunged across the globe as red-hot U.S. inflation data fuelled worries about more aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve when it meets later this week. MKTS/GLOB

Tech stocks .AXIJ led losses on the Australian benchmark index, shedding as much as 8.2% to hit a more than two-year low after Wall Street's weak finish overnight. .N

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX fell 18.2% to lead losses on the tech index, followed by Appen APX.AX and Novonix NVX.AX, which were down 11.6% and 13.5% respectively.

Miners .AXMM plummeted 6.7% in their worst intraday session in more than two years, after iron ore prices fell on Monday as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China revived fears of lockdowns dampening demand in the world's top steel producer. IRONORE/

Mining trio Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell between 7.9% and 6.2%.

Financials .AXFJ retreated 5.4%, with the big four banks losing between 6.5% and 5.3%.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 5.2% as the U.S. dollar rallied on expectations of further Fed rate hikes. GOL/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 extended losses to a fourth session, declining as much as 2.8% to hit its lowest level since May 2020.

