Australian shares plunge most in 16 mths as hawkish Fed batters tech stocks

By Harshita Swaminathan

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted their biggest drop since September 2020 on Thursday, after the minutes of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting signalled an earlier-than-anticipated rate hike, sharply hitting technology sector stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 2.7% down at 7,358.3, after plunging 3% earlier, with all sectors ending in the red. It had shed 0.3% on Wednesday.

Australian markets joined a global sell-off after Fed policymakers said at their December meeting that concerns over hot inflation could prompt them to raise rates sooner than expected and trim overall asset holdings. MKTS/GLOB

Leading losses on the benchmark, technology stocks .AXIJ tumbled 6.4% to hit their lowest in seven months, tracking a 3.3% drop overnight in Wall Street's tech-focused Nasdaq .IXIC. .N

"The prospects of a sooner interest rate hike have hit tech stocks harder as higher rates could reduce the present value of tech companies' future profits," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive of Kalkine Group.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Afterpay APT.AX led declines on the tech subindex, sliding 10.8% after Block Inc SQ.N, which agreed to buy the Australian firm last year, lost 8.2% overnight, losing market value by A$2.57 billion ($1.84 billion) in a day.

Xero Ltd XRO.AX and Wisetech Global WTC.AX also shed 6.5% and 6.9%, respectively.

In some positive news for the BNPL sector, Humm Group HUM.AX added 2.2% after digital payments firm Latitude Group Holdings Ltd LFS.AX offered to buy Humm's consumer unit for A$355 million.

Banks .AXFJ slipped 2.3%, with the country's "Big Four" lenders losing 1.4% to 3.1%.

The mining sector .AXMM reversed early gains to close 1.3% lower, but major miners BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 0.1% and 0.7% respectively on strong iron ore prices. IRONORE/

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1.3% to 12,983.01 in its worst session since late November.

($1 = 1.3947 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

