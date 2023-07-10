Australian shares pare gains to close lower; U.S. inflation data in focus

By Ayushman Ojha

July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed course to settle lower on Monday, after surprisingly low inflation print in China weighed on mining stocks, while investors awaited U.S. inflation reading due later in the week for cues on future monetary policy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.5% lower at 7,004.0, after gaining as much as 0.6%, earlier in the session. The benchmark was at its lowest level since March 28.

Globally, markets still think the Federal Reserve is likely to hike rates later this month despite the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, but a weak CPI might lessen the risk of yet a further move in September. MKTS/GLOB

The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely deliver a 25 basis point hike on August 1, following a pause in July, according to a Reuters poll. Investors closely eye the July consumer sentiment and business confidence data due on Tuesday.

Talking about the weakness in local bourse, Kerry Craig,global marketstrategist at J.P Morgan said, "it is a pretty broad based weakness I think in terms of sentiment being pretty bearish still given the outlook for higher rates to come through."

Looking ahead, "it's going be more around the outlook for the consumer businesses, and thinking about some of the offshore data in terms of what's happening elsewhere," Craig added.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM fell 0.7% as Dalian iron ore fell 2% amid weak factory gate prices in China as a faltering post-COVID recovery weighed on demand.

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX, both fell 1.1% each. IRONORE/

Energy stocks .AXEJ lost 0.5% after oil prices eased ahead of China, U.S. economic data. O/R

Financials sub-index .AXFJ dropped 0.3%, with three of the so-called 'Big Four' banks declining between 0.1% and 0.2%.

On the other hand, gold stocks .AXGD climbed 1.6%. Top gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX advanced 1.1%. GOL/

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.6% to 11,912.73.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.