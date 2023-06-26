Australian shares on track to snap losing streak; CPI in focus

June 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are on track to snap a four-session losing streak on Tuesday, with banks taking the lead, while investors awaited local inflation and retail sales data due later in the week for economic cues.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.5% at 7,111.5 points by 0048 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Monday.

Analysts at top banks in Australia expect inflation in May to have declined from the prior month as investors begin to shift focus towards domestic jobs and retail sales data during the course of the week.

On the benchmark, heavyweight financials .AXFJ emerged as the top gainer in a high cash rate environment, adding 0.8%.

All "Big Four" banks traded in green, with the country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX rising 1.2%.

Real estate stocks .AXRE jumped 1.8%, with property major Goodman Group GMG.AX adding nearly 2% to the sub-index.

Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX added 2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Energy companies .AXEJ tracked overnight oil prices higher. Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Shares in Sonic Healthcare SHL.AX gained 2.7% after it said it would acquire SYNLAB SYAB.DE Group's Swiss laboratory network for 150 million Swiss francs ($167.45 million).

Australia's banking regulator told the country's largest private health insurer Medibank MPL.AX to set aside A$250 million ($167.35 million) in extra capital post a review of the company's cyber incident last October, sending shares down 3.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to 11,625.1 points.

($1 = 0.8958 Swiss francs)

($1 = 1.4939 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

