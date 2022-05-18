Australian shares on track to open lower, NZ dips

May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday driven by renewed global inflationary fears, hitting domestic growth stocks, while concerns over China's economic recovery are expected to impact export-centric mining stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 1.8%, a 135.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.3% at 11,101.41 by 2235 GMT.

