Australian shares on track to open higher; NZ closed

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, its first day of trade in 2023, as higher commodity prices across various asset classes were likely to aid mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 45.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Friday.

Markets in New Zealand were closed on Tuesday due to a public holiday.

