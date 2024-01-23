Australian shares on three-day winning streak; banks, miners lead

By Aaditya GovindRao

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended gains on Tuesday, driven by miners and financial stocks, as a survey showed that business confidence in the country improved last month, while technology stocks continued to track a Wall Street rally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO jumped 0.5% to 7,514.90 points, its highest closing level in two weeks, and marked its third straight daily rise.

The S&P 500 ended at its all-time closing high for a second straight session, as technology firms added to recent gains. .N

Locally, a survey from National Australia Bank NAB.AX showed its measure of business confidence rebounded 7 points to -1 last month.

"Gains today came courtesy of supportive tailwinds from Wall Street and as the NAB Business confidence index improved in December from the prior month," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ rose 0.8%, ending at their highest level since late-April 2022, and recording their fourth straight daily gain.

The 'big four' banks firmed between 0.5% and 1%, while top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX ended at its record closing high.

Miners .AXMM climbed 0.6% in their best day in two weeks, following a rise in iron ore prices after top steel producer China pledged to support market confidence. IRONORE/

Sector giants BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX rose 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Information technology stocks .AXIJ also extended their rally, rising 0.6% on a positive lead from their Wall Street peers .IXIC.

Index major Wisetech Global WTC.AX rose 2.7%, having hit its highest level since August during the session, before paring gains.

Healthcare companies .AXHJ climbed 1%, rising for a third consecutive day to end at a seven-month high, with Healius HLS.AX and Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX gaining 2.6% and 1.2%.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD lost 0.7%, with Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX dropping 2% and 2.2%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished about 1% higher at 11,802.88 points.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao and Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Aaditya.govindrao@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.