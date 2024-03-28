News & Insights

Australian shares notch record closing high; US inflation data awaited

March 28, 2024 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Megha Rani for Reuters ->

By Megha Rani

March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted a record closing high on Thursday, with most heavyweight sectors logging strong gains, while investors globally looked forward to a keenly awaited U.S. inflation report due later this week for more clues on interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1% higher at 7,896.90. It rose 2.6% in March, logging its fifth straight monthly gain.

Australia and New Zealand markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Markets globally were rangebound ahead of the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index reading for the fourth quarter due on Friday, which could provide further clues on the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts. MKTS/GLOB

"A strong PCE print could have the potential to influence the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) if it was to beat by a large margin," said Matthew Haupt, lead portfolio manager at Wilsons Asset Management.

Although, the scenario is an unlikely one and will probably have little impact on the RBA's decision further, Haupt said.

In Sydney, miners .AXMM led the charge, rising 1.8% to hit their highest level in more than a month. Mining behemoths Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX gained between 0.7% and 2%. MET/L

Gold miners .AXGD advanced 2.5% to end at their highest in nearly three months. Sector majors Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX both climbed 1.7%.

Property firms .AXRE closed 1.7% higher, hitting their highest in more than two years. Top firms like Dexus DXS.AX and Charter Hall CHC.AX rose 1.8% and 0.8%, respectively.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ gained 0.4%, with big banks such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Westpac Banking WBC.AX rising 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.8% to 12,105.29, its highest since Feb. 17, 2023.

Financial services firm Heartland Group HGH.NZ and polymer products maker Skellerup SKL.NZ were among the top gainers on the benchmark, climbing 7.6% and 5.9%, respectively.

