Australian shares notch best week in nine

By Rishav Chatterjee

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Friday to post their best week in nine, as easing U.S. inflation lifted hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.7% higher at 7,328.1, rising 3.1% in the week - its biggest since Nov. 11, 2022.

U.S. consumer prices fell unexpectedly for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years, suggesting a downward trend in inflation. In the 12 months through December, the CPI increased 6.5%. That was the smallest rise since October 2021 and followed a 7.1% advance in November.

"The U.S. data is pivotal to all equity markets, especially as they (the Fed) have been very aggressive with their policy tightening," said Matthew Haupt, lead portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management.

He said Australian stocks continued to react favourably to evidence of easing inflation globally and changes in China's COVID policy.

Mining .AXMM and energy stocks .AXEJ were the top gainers for the week, rising 3.9% and 4.5%, respectively, on China demand prospects after the world's second-largest economy reopened its borders.

BHP Group BHP.AX rose more than 4% this week, closing at a record high of A$49.6 on Friday.

On Friday, all major sub-indexes advanced, with financials .AXFJ leading the way.

The "big four" banks closed higher, with National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX rising 1.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks gained 1.5%, underpinned by strong oil prices. Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX leapt 1.2% and 2.4%, respectively. O/R

Coal stocks also posted strong gains after Goldman Sachs upgraded its thermal coal price forecast for 2023 to $275 per tonne from $233 per tonne. New Hope Corp NHC.AX closed up 5.1% and was among the top gainers on the ASX200.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.7% higher at 11,734.5.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.