Australian shares muted as gold, tech losses counter gains in commodities

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

June 07, 2023 — 09:29 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares drifted in a tight range on Thursday in dull trade, as the losses in gold and tech stocks countered gains in the energy and mining sub-indexes, while investors awaited a key U.S. inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7,118.0 by 0040 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower in the previous session.

Globally, markets retreated from a 13-month high on Wednesday as attention turned towards next week's pivotal U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve meeting, where chances of a rate hike continued to ebb. MKTS/GLOB

Separately, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hike its key interest rate once more by the end of September to 4.35%, following a surprise hike on Tuesday and then hold policy for the rest of the year, according to economists in a snap Reuters poll.

Local gold stocks .AXGD slid 1.9% as bullion prices fell on Wednesday, weighed by an uptick in U.S. bond yields. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX declined 1.3% and 2.8%, respectively.

Tech stocks .AXIJ declined 1.6% after the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed lower overnight. Data centre provider NEXTDC Ltd NXT.AX lost 2.6%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ, on the other hand, rose 1.4% as oil prices climbed about 1% as Saudi Arabia's plans for deep output cuts more than offset demand woes stemming from rising U.S. fuel stocks and weak Chinese export data. O/R

Index heavyweights Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX climbed 1.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM gained 0.5% as traders assessed the prospects of additional stimulus from top steel producer China. Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX up 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively. IRONORE/

Across the Tasman Sea, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.6% to 11,759.15.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

