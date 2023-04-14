Australian shares log third weekly gain on Fed pause hopes

By Echha Jain

April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Friday and posted their third straight weekly gain, as latest U.S. data fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve could be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.5% higher at 7,361.60. The benchmark advanced 2% for the week.

U.S. data released overnight showed a steeper-than-expected cooldown in March producer prices and last week coming in above consensus, both signalling that the Fed's monetary tightening is working as intended. .N

"These data have also come at the perfect time when the recent banking turmoil has driven deposits into defensive assets, favouring the odds for a pause," said Glenn Yin, head of research and analysis at AETOS Capital Group.

Next week, market focus will be on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's April meeting, where it paused its rate-hike cycle. Analysts were split almost halfway between the RBA hiking rates by 25 bps and pausing.

"I think investors will be looking for signs of business stress levels and credit availability in the Australian economy," said Yin.

Financials .AXFJ ended 0.8% higher, posting their third consecutive weekly gain. All the so-called "big four" banks closed in positive territory.

Bank of Queensland BOQ.AX dipped as much as 3.9% after it said it would undertake a A$60 million ($40.72 million) integrated risk programme and write down A$200 million of goodwill.

Miners .AXMM tracked copper prices to advance 1%. MET/L

Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX gained between 0.1% and 1.3%.

Gold stocks .AXGD tracked bullion prices higher, rising 2.9% in their seventh consecutive session of gain and closing at their highest since Jan. 5, 2021. The sub-index jumped 7.1% for the week, posting its fifth consecutive weekly gain. GOL/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 11,880.56. For the week, it added 0.1%.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

