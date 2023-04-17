Australian shares little changed as gold, mining stocks offset gains in financials

By Mehr Bedi

April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed marginally higher on Monday after gold and mining stocks capped gains in the financial sector, as cautious investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach ahead of domestic production results, China GDP data and minutes from the central bank due through the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO eked out gains of 0.3% at the close of trade to end at 7,381.50 points. The benchmark advanced 2% last week.

A slew of Australian companies, including global miners BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX, are scheduled to report their quarterly production figures this week.

This follows the start of the U.S. earnings cycle on Friday when banking heavyweights reported a stronger-than-expected performance, simmering concerns of a global banking crisis and boosting sentiment.

China's first quarter GDP, industrial production and retail sales data will also be on close watch this week for clues on the country's economic recovery.

"Corporate earnings and Chinese data will be front and centre of traders' minds this week as the market looks for its next directional cues," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Later this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes for its April meeting where it left the cash rate unchanged and investors will be on the look out for cues on the central bank's stance on monetary policy in the coming months.

Local financial stocks .AXFJ rose 0.4% with three of the "Big Four" banks trading higher between 0.7% and 1%.

Gold stocks .AXGD led losses on the bourse after bullion prices retreated on Friday due to a stronger dollar and fears over continued interest rate hikes. The sub-index lost over 3.0%.

Miners .AXMM fell 0.1% as iron-ore prices extended losses on Friday, reflecting concerns regarding China demand.IRONORE/

Energy companies .AXEJ fell 0.3%, even as oil prices firmed.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished 0.5% higher at 11,936.15.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Mehr.bedi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.