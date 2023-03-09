US Markets

Australian shares likely to slump at open, NZ declines

March 09, 2023 — 04:32 pm EST

March 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Friday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as investors feared U.S. jobs report due to come in later in the day could lead to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 72.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.54% in early trade.

