Australian shares likely to slip; NZ falls

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to tumble on Wednesday, in line with a broad selloff in the U.S after hotter-than-expected inflation data prompted bets for more aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The local share price index futures slid 2.3%, a 159.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark hit a more than two-week high on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 1.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

