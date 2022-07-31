Australian shares likely to rise, NZ gains

Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street from Friday, while miners will likely pressure the benchmark on weaker iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 39.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index had risen 0.03% by 2222 GMT. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

