Australian shares likely to rise, NZ gains

August 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street from Friday, while miners will likely pressure the benchmark on weaker iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 39.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index had risen 0.03% by 2222 GMT.

