Australian shares likely to rise; NZ down

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday as fresh economic data suggests a cooling U.S. economy, bolstering expectations the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes in September.

The local share price index futures rose 0.726%, a 10.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.547% by 2230 GMT.

