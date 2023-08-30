News & Insights

Australian shares likely to rise; NZ down

August 30, 2023 — 06:36 pm EDT

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday as fresh economic data suggests a cooling U.S. economy, bolstering expectations the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes in September.

The local share price index futures rose 0.726%, a 10.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.547% by 2230 GMT.

