Australian shares likely to rise at open, NZ up

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, with commodity stocks likely leading gains, as iron ore prices rebounded on hopes of further stimulus from China and oil prices also rose on forecasts of strong global demand.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 40.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark has fallen 2% so far this week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.4% at 11,733.34 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

