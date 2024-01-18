News & Insights

Australian shares likely to rise at open, NZ up

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 18, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, with commodity stocks likely leading gains, as iron ore prices rebounded on hopes of further stimulus from China and oil prices also rose on forecasts of strong global demand.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 40.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark has fallen 2% so far this week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.4% at 11,733.34 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Aaditya.govindrao@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.