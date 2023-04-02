Australian shares likely to rise at open, NZ flat

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares set to open higher on Monday, tracking the gains on Wall Street, while investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's monitory policy decision scheduled for Tuesday, where a 25-basis point hike or a pause is expected.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat at 11,884.19 points during early trade.
