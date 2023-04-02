Australian shares likely to rise at open, NZ flat

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares set to open higher on Monday, tracking the gains on Wall Street, while investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's monitory policy decision scheduled for Tuesday, where a 25-basis point hike or a pause is expected.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 58.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended Friday 0.8% higher at 7,177.8 points.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat at 11,884.19 points during early trade.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.