Australian shares likely to remain flat at open, NZ drops

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open muted on Wednesday in a holiday truncated week, while investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next year.

The local share price index futures fell 0.03%, a 0.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.