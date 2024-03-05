Australian shares likely to open slightly lower, NZ down

March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to inch lower at open on Wednesday, with potential losses in energy stocks over weak oil prices from skepticism around China's economic growth weighing on the resource-heavy bourse, while investors cautiously awaited local growth data later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 34.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade.

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Sneha.kumar@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.