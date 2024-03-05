News & Insights

Australian shares likely to open slightly lower, NZ down

March 05, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to inch lower at open on Wednesday, with potential losses in energy stocks over weak oil prices from skepticism around China's economic growth weighing on the resource-heavy bourse, while investors cautiously awaited local growth data later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 34.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
