Australian shares likely to open slightly higher, NZ down

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday, likely propelled by commodity stocks as investors bet on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates early next year.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 0.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.2% lower in early trade. (Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.