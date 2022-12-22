Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ slips

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Friday, possibly chasing a drag on Wall Street after data showing a resilient economy fueled worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 130.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% at 7,152.50 points on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11471.9300 in early trade. (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.