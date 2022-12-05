Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ slips

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set open lower on Tuesday in tandem with the weakness in global markets as evidence of a strong U.S. economy fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve would maintain its aggressive rate hike, while investors eye the central bank's decision on a rate hike due later in the day.

Local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 29.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2120 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

