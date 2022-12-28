Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ rises

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Thursday, likely tracking losses on Wall Street as a rise in U.S. Treasury debt yields pressured growth stocks, while a possible dip in oil and mining stocks on demand concerns from China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases could drag on the index.

The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 106.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,553.17 points during early trade. (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

