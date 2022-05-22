Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ index rises

May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Monday, following the Labor Party's election victory after nearly a decade out of power, while Wall Street's uneven finish last week in a volatile session may impact domestic technology stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 16.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.4% by 2233 GMT. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Paul Simao) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.