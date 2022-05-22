Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ index rises

May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Monday, following the Labor Party's election victory after nearly a decade out of power, while Wall Street's uneven finish last week in a volatile session may impact domestic technology stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 16.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Friday.

