Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ index rises

May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Monday, following the Labor Party's election victory after nearly a decade out of power, while Wall Street's uneven finish last week in a volatile session may impact domestic technology stocks.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.4% by 2233 GMT. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Paul Simao) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.