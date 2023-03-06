Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ flat

March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Tuesday with investors awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision coming later in the day, where the central bank is expected to hike rates by another quarter percentage point.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 49.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.