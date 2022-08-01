Australian shares likely to open lower; NZ flat

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open lower on Tuesday, ahead of country's central bank meeting, with a 50 basis point rate hike expected, while mining stocks could cap losses on firm commodity prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 113-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.02% by 2222 GMT.

