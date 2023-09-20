Australian shares likely to open lower; NZ falls

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its September policy meeting as widely expected but signalled another rate hike and tighter monetary policy ahead.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 12.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,310.08 points in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

