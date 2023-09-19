Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ falls

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Wednesday, potentially weighed by mining stocks on lower prices, as risk-off sentiment prevailed ahead of the interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 12.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% at 11,307.16 points in early trade.

