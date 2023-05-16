Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ falls

May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia signalled the need for further rate hikes, while commodity stocks are expected to lead losses on lower prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 17.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% in early trade.

