Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ falls

March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to fall at open on Monday, in line with global markets as liquidity concerns in the banking sector sour risk appetite, while local tech stocks might drop on Wall Street's weaker close last week.

The local share price index futures fell 1.4%, a 73.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.4% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,673.50 in early trade.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.