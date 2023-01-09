Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ edges lower

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday, with miners are likely to track iron ore prices down, limiting gains on the resource-heavy bourse from optimism around China reopening its borders.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 61.3 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,629.40 in early trade.

