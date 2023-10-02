News & Insights

Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ down

October 02, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall at the open on Tuesday, in line with global equities, while investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision scheduled for later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 1.5%, a 73.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,221.0 points during early trade.

