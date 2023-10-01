Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ down

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday in tandem with global equities, while investors await a policy interest rate decision by the country's central bank later in the week.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,269.62 points during early trade.
(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.