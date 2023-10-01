Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ down

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday in tandem with global equities, while investors await a policy interest rate decision by the country's central bank later in the week.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 0.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled 0.3% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,269.62 points during early trade.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

