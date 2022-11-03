Australian shares likely to open lower, NZ down

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to dip at the open on Friday, as global markets remained subdued on hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while local energy stocks were expected to slip due to lower oil prices.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.4%, a 24.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.8% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.3% to 11,156.31 points by 2124 GMT.

