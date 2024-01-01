News & Insights

Australian shares likely to open lower

January 01, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, as a slump in underlying commodity prices is expected to drag gold and energy stocks lower on the resource-heavy bourse in the first trading session of 2024.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 6.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Friday.

New Zealand markets are closed for a holiday.

