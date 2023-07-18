Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ up

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to track global markets higher at open on Wednesday, potentially backed by commodity stocks as iron ore and oil prices climb.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 5.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,947.38 in early trade.

