Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ up

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street overnight, with positive U.S. economic data offering some respite from worries about the impact of a tighter monetary policy.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 23.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1% in early trade.

