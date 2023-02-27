Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ up

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street overnight, with positive U.S. economic data offering some respite from worries about the impact of a tighter monetary policy.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1% in early trade.
