Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ slips

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 17, 2023 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge up on Wednesday, boosted by gains in energy stocks following an overnight jump in oil prices, while weaker iron ore prices are likely to hurt mining stocks and limit gains.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 45.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell marginally by 0.03% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11865.46.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.