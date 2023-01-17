Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ slips

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge up on Wednesday, boosted by gains in energy stocks following an overnight jump in oil prices, while weaker iron ore prices are likely to hurt mining stocks and limit gains.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 45.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell marginally by 0.03% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11865.46.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.