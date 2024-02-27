Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ shares drop

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to rise on Wednesday, tracking global equities, with U.S. inflation data in focus while local miners were likely to rebound on hopes of iron ore demand recovery in top buyer China.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 21-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended up 0.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,682.070 in early trade. (Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Rajasik.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

