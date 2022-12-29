Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street after signs of a cooling labour market in the U.S. eased future rate-hike worries, while a likely gain in mining stocks on the back of higher iron ore prices due to demand optimism in China could drive the index higher.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 4.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 11,555.88 points in early trade.

