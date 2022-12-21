Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Thursday in tandem with gains in global markets as improved U.S. consumer confidence data eased investors expectations about inflation.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 4.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.09% to 11462.02 by 2124 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.