Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ gains

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday as the central bank considered pausing rate hikes for the first time at its meeting in December, citing uncertainty about the outlook for inflation in the country.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 0.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark posted its sharpest fall in over a month on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11448.2 points by 2126 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

