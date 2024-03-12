Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ flat

March 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open slightly higher on Wednesday, likely tracking a rise in global markets as sticky U.S. inflation did not temper bets of rate cuts in the coming months, even as miners could limit gains on lower commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose by 0.2%, a 16.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,826.38 points in early trade.

