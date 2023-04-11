Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ flat

April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to trade higher on Wednesday, likely boosted by mining and technology stocks, while U.S. inflation data is awaited later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 47.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

