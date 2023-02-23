Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ flat

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, with heavyweight miners and energy firms likely to track commodity prices higher, and after a positive move on Wall Street overnight.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 51.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 0.4% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,892.25-points during early trade.

