Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ falls

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open higher on Wednesday, ahead of the monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold, although a slide in commodity stocks on weak prices could cap gains.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 37.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% at 10,731.23 points in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

